Rep. Rick Larsen Sells Off Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Representative Rick Larsen (Democratic-Washington) recently sold shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT. In a filing disclosed on July 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Abbott Laboratories stock on July 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "RICHARD R LARSEN IRA" account.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amphenol NYSE: APH on 7/8/2026.

on 7/8/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of McKesson NYSE: MCK on 7/8/2026.

on 7/8/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 7/8/2026.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 3.4%

ABT opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,800 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,354 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,450 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Larsen's first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council. Larsen earned his bachelor's degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master's degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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