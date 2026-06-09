Rep. Rick W. Allen Sells Off Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intuit stock on April 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "R.W. ALLEN & ASSOCIATES, INC. > RWA&A - SECURITIES" account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial NYSE: AMP on 4/15/2026.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,713. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.24 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.04 and a 200 day moving average of $483.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Negative Sentiment: BFA Law and Kahn Swick & Foti both announced investigations into whether Intuit misled investors about TurboTax’s price positioning during the 2026 tax season, adding fresh legal overhang. Article Title

BFA Law and Kahn Swick & Foti both announced investigations into whether Intuit misled investors about TurboTax’s price positioning during the 2026 tax season, adding fresh legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Another investor notice from BFA Law highlighted the pending securities-fraud probe after INTU’s steep stock decline, reinforcing concerns that the market may be pricing in litigation risk. Article Title

Another investor notice from BFA Law highlighted the pending securities-fraud probe after INTU’s steep stock decline, reinforcing concerns that the market may be pricing in litigation risk. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Intuit’s first-quarter results showed mixed signals: revenue growth remains solid, but the stock’s valuation and growth outlook are being re-evaluated after the recent selloff. Article Title

Commentary on Intuit’s first-quarter results showed mixed signals: revenue growth remains solid, but the stock’s valuation and growth outlook are being re-evaluated after the recent selloff. Neutral Sentiment: QuiverQuant’s summary of investor chatter pointed to layoffs, share repurchases, dividend growth, and strong segment growth as offsets, but these positives have not yet outweighed the market’s concerns. Article Title

QuiverQuant’s summary of investor chatter pointed to layoffs, share repurchases, dividend growth, and strong segment growth as offsets, but these positives have not yet outweighed the market’s concerns. Neutral Sentiment: An analysis piece argued the stock’s drop has been extreme and may present a dip-buying opportunity, but it does not change the near-term pressure from legal headlines and sentiment. Article Title

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore lowered their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction. After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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