Rep. Robert J. Wittman Unloads Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares

Representative Robert J. Wittman (Republican-Virginia) recently sold shares of Crown Castle Inc. NYSE: CCI. In a filing disclosed on July 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crown Castle stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY" account.

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Crown Castle Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:CCI opened at $79.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.75 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is 175.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 672,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,086,000 after buying an additional 60,497 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $260,460,000 after acquiring an additional 511,763 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Crown Castle by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,052,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,212 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 262,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $489,370,000 after acquiring an additional 54,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Wittman

Robert J. Wittman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Wittman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia's 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Robert J. Wittman earned a bachelor's degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in 1981, a graduate degree from the University of North Carolina in 1990, and a Ph.D. from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2002. Wittman's professional experience includes working as an environmental health specialist for local health departments and as field director for the Virginia Health Department’s Division of Shellfish Sanitation. Wittman's first position as an elected public official was a seat on the Montross, Virginia Town Council in 1986. Prior to being elected to Congress, he served as the mayor of Montross, a member of the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors, and a member of the Virginia House of Delegates (District 99).

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

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