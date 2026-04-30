Rep. Tim Moore Sells Off Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently sold shares of LGI Homes, Inc. NASDAQ: LGIH. In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in LGI Homes stock on March 26th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson NYSE: HOG on 4/7/2026.

on 4/7/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store NASDAQ: CBRL on 4/1/2026.

on 4/1/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store NASDAQ: CBRL on 3/23/2026.

on 3/23/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/18/2026.

on 3/18/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme NASDAQ: DNUT on 3/17/2026.

on 3/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods NASDAQ: SMPL on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson NYSE: HOG on 3/12/2026.

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LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 20.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $319.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.60 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.25%.LGI Homes's revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 7,211 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $303,150.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $863,501.60. This trade represents a 25.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $331,569.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 30,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,282,934.68. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 22,451 shares of company stock valued at $943,840 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised LGI Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LGIH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 75.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 106.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company's stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025. Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc NASDAQ: LGIH is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

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