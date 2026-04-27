Repay (RPAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $80.8520 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 83.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Repay alerts: Sign Up

Repay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $333.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Repay has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Repay by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Repay by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repay by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Repay by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPAY

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. Nasdaq: RPAY is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company's platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay's offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Repay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Repay wasn't on the list.

While Repay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here