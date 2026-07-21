Repligen (RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Repligen to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $201.3980 million for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $194.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Repligen Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $175.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,807,055. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 price objective on Repligen and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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