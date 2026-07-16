Repsol (REPYY) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $18.3532 billion for the quarter.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect Repsol to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Repsol alerts: Sign Up

Repsol Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of REPYY opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.03. Repsol has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Santander upgraded Repsol to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on REPYY

About Repsol

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low‑carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Repsol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Repsol wasn't on the list.

While Repsol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here