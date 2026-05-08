Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Republic Services alerts: Sign Up

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $200.76 on Friday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $198.24 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.64 and a 200-day moving average of $215.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Republic Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Republic Services wasn't on the list.

While Republic Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here