Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.00.

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Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,165,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,765,623 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,348,501 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,133,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,719 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,070,130 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,074,513,000 after purchasing an additional 807,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7,683.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $169,768,000 after purchasing an additional 730,287 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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