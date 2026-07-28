Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCBP Q2 Earnings

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst C. O'connell anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)'s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research lowered BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCBP

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Stock Up 1.7%

BCBP opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $178.98 million, a PE ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 0.72. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,006 shares of the bank's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,656 shares of the bank's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 69.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 141,904 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,110 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,194 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

In other BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) news, Director Gerald Werdann acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $136,736.16. This represents a 56.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company's stock.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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