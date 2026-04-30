Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGEM Q1 Earnings

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics' Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.67) EPS.

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Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Cullinan Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

CGEM opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 145.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 109,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 222.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,723 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 122.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,069 shares of the company's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jacquelyn L. Sumer sold 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $52,106.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,447.83. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $59,900.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,721,295.60. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,359. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

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