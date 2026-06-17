Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Below Q3 Earnings

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Five Below's current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below's Q4 2027 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $9.79 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.40.

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Five Below Stock Down 2.3%

FIVE stock opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.57. Five Below has a twelve month low of $121.11 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $10,445,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,786,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $220,161,000 after acquiring an additional 745,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Five Below by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $336,254,000 after purchasing an additional 630,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,884,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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