Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Integer Q3 Earnings

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integer's current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer's FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS.

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ITGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Integer from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR opened at $89.34 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. Integer has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 48.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1,037.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 2,489.5% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $70,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,385. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Integer

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its FY2026 earnings estimate for Integer to $6.05 per share from $6.40, signaling softer profit expectations for the medical equipment maker.

Zacks Research lowered its FY2026 earnings estimate for Integer to $6.05 per share from $6.40, signaling softer profit expectations for the medical equipment maker. Negative Sentiment: The firm also trimmed near-term estimates for Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and FY2028, reinforcing concerns that earnings growth may be more uneven than previously expected.

The firm also trimmed near-term estimates for Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and FY2028, reinforcing concerns that earnings growth may be more uneven than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: A Globe and Mail item titled “Integer Holdings Earnings Call Flags Tough 2026” suggests the company’s latest commentary pointed to a difficult operating year ahead, which may be pressuring sentiment. Article Title

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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