Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJRI Q3 Earnings

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI - Free Report) - Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for BJ's Restaurants in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for BJ's Restaurants' current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $358.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $356.97 million. BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts: Sign Up

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJRI

BJ's Restaurants Stock Up 4.2%

BJ's Restaurants stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $922.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. BJ's Restaurants has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Restaurants

In other news, Director C Bradford Richmond acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $636,735. The trade was a 5.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Krakower sold 2,600 shares of BJ's Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $91,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $177,321.86. The trade was a 33.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $110,670 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ's Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 1,618.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,031 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 14.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep‐dish pizzas, California‐style thin crust offerings and in‐house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full‐service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ's Restaurants began as BJ's Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago‐style pizza experience to the West Coast.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BJ's Restaurants, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Restaurants wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Restaurants currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here