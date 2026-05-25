Research Analysts Offer Predictions for JLL FY2026 Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $22.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.01. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle's current full-year earnings is $22.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle's Q1 2027 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $10.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $25.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $31.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JLL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.33.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $292.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.68 and a 200 day moving average of $321.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $211.86 and a 1 year high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 184,969.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,864,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,300,201,000 after buying an additional 3,862,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $397,209,000 after buying an additional 178,677 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 993,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $334,364,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $333,451,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $302,697,000 after buying an additional 728,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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