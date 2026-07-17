Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PRLD Q2 Earnings

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRLD. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.67.

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Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $332.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Bonita purchased 2,815,315 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $12,499,998.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,808,945 shares in the company, valued at $52,431,715.80. The trade was a 31.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 2,815,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $12,499,998.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,808,945 shares in the company, valued at $52,431,715.80. This trade represents a 31.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 170.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 72.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,573 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision medicine company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies for genetically defined oncology targets. By leveraging a chemical biology approach, the company aims to deliver targeted treatments that address key drivers of cancer cell growth and survival. Prelude's pipeline emphasizes novel inhibitors designed to engage molecular pathways validated by both preclinical and clinical evidence.

Among Prelude's lead programs is PRT2527, a selective PI3K‐alpha/delta inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical trials for solid tumors harboring PIK3CA and other pathway mutations.

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