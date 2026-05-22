Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SWK Q2 Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker's current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS.

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Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $75.58 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stanley Black & Decker this week:

Positive Sentiment: CRAFTSMAN launched new V20 ADVANCED batteries and a retail promotion at Lowe’s and Ace Hardware, potentially boosting demand for Stanley Black & Decker’s consumer tools business. CRAFTSMAN Launches New V20 ADVANCED Batteries to Help DIYers Power Through More Demanding Jobs

CRAFTSMAN launched new V20 ADVANCED batteries and a retail promotion at Lowe’s and Ace Hardware, potentially boosting demand for Stanley Black & Decker’s consumer tools business. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $5.27 from $5.09, suggesting analysts see better near-term earnings power.

Zacks Research lifted estimates to $5.27 from $5.09, suggesting analysts see better near-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also increased its FY2028 EPS estimate to $6.69 from $6.65, reflecting slightly stronger long-term expectations.

Zacks Research also increased its estimate to $6.69 from $6.65, reflecting slightly stronger long-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts made mixed forecast changes across individual quarters, with some near-term estimates raised and several later-period estimates trimmed, which leaves the outlook balanced overall.

Analysts made mixed forecast changes across individual quarters, with some near-term estimates raised and several later-period estimates trimmed, which leaves the outlook balanced overall. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered estimates for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2026, and Q4 2027, which could pressure sentiment around future earnings growth.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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