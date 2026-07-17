Research Analysts Offer Predictions for VRTX FY2026 Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $16.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.91. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is $17.01 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' FY2027 earnings at $18.97 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 35.51%.The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $542.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $559.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $486.03 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $533.67. The company's 50 day moving average price is $461.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.82. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 318 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.73, for a total value of $134,746.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,446.52. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 6,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,144,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 26,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,600. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertex Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertex Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here