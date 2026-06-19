Research Analysts Set Expectations for APA FY2028 Earnings

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.83. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for APA's current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upped their target price on APA from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on APA from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.04.

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APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. APA has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $45.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company's revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. APA's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark D. Maddox sold 9,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $392,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,072.40. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1,726.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,834,502 shares of the company's stock worth $205,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,171,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,032 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 157.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of APA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,425,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,030,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about APA

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised APA’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026 to $3.38 EPS from $3.22, FY2027 to $2.60 from $2.42, and quarterly outlooks for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reflecting better profit expectations.

Zacks Research raised APA’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026 to $3.38 EPS from $3.22, FY2027 to $2.60 from $2.42, and quarterly outlooks for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reflecting better profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains average and largely unchanged, with APA still carrying a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Brokerage sentiment remains average and largely unchanged, with APA still carrying a consensus recommendation of from analysts. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention may also be weighed by news of a gas pipeline dispute involving an APA project, which could add execution or regulatory uncertainty around an energy asset. Gas pipeline stoush heats up as Squadron slams APA project

Investor attention may also be weighed by news of a gas pipeline dispute involving an APA project, which could add execution or regulatory uncertainty around an energy asset. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improved estimates, the stock has been trading lower, indicating the market is focusing more on the lack of an upgraded rating or a stronger growth catalyst than on the revisions alone. APA (APA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

About APA

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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