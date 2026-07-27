Research Analysts Set Expectations for CAE FY2027 Earnings

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE - Equities researchers at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for CAE's current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get CAE alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $25.18 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. CAE has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.83 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $98,377,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,422,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $316,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,739 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CAE by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,704,860 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $82,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,644 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $62,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,820 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CAE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAE wasn't on the list.

While CAE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here