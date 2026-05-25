Research Analysts Set Expectations for RRR Q2 Earnings

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts' current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RRR. Benchmark dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.67.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $55.38 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm had revenue of $507.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Red Rock Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Red Rock Resorts's payout ratio is 33.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company's stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc NASDAQ: RRR is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company's flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Red Rock Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Red Rock Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Red Rock Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here