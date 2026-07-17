Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 77.7% in June

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 102,245 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the June 15th total of 57,539 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Research Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Research Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Research Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $3.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Research Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Research Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,671 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,979 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company's stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 289,517 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.74. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: RSSS is a provider of software and managed services that streamline access to and management of scientific, technical and medical research. The company's flagship platform automates the acquisition, licensing and delivery of journal articles, conference proceedings and other pay-walled content, enabling institutions to reduce administrative overhead and control subscription costs.

Key offerings include self-service workflows for document requests, enterprise-grade managed services for high-volume users, and analytics tools that deliver detailed reporting on spend, usage patterns and supplier performance.

Further Reading

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