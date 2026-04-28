Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,160 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 28,954 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,689 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,979 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Research Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Research Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Research Solutions

Research Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ RSSS remained flat at $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. 36,100 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,180. Research Solutions has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Research Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: RSSS is a provider of software and managed services that streamline access to and management of scientific, technical and medical research. The company's flagship platform automates the acquisition, licensing and delivery of journal articles, conference proceedings and other pay-walled content, enabling institutions to reduce administrative overhead and control subscription costs.

Key offerings include self-service workflows for document requests, enterprise-grade managed services for high-volume users, and analytics tools that deliver detailed reporting on spend, usage patterns and supplier performance.

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