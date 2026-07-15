Resources Connection (RGP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $106.7620 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Resources Connection alerts: Sign Up

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $157.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Resources Connection's payout ratio is currently -9.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,134 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Resources Connection from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Resources Connection from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Resources Connection from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Resources Connection

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc NASDAQ: RGP is a publicly traded professional services firm that specializes in providing independent consulting and project-based teams to help organizations manage critical business challenges. Operating under the RGP brand, the company connects highly skilled consultants with clients seeking support in areas such as finance and accounting, legal and risk management, supply chain optimization, technology implementation, and digital transformation.

RGP's consultants bring specific industry and functional expertise to engagements, working on a flexible basis that allows clients to scale resources up or down as needed.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Resources Connection, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Resources Connection wasn't on the list.

While Resources Connection currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here