Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $2.2352 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.9%

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 341,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,934. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is 110.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.83.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Axel Schwan sold 34,939 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $2,358,731.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,163,369.84. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 30,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $2,238,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,364,891.47. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,490 shares of company stock worth $32,375,140. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,645,003 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,135,844,000 after buying an additional 1,741,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,429,121 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $575,119,000 after buying an additional 1,641,870 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $529,337,000 after buying an additional 4,203,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,636,827 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $233,266,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,155,112 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $217,195,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company's stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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