Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Restore plc (LON:RST - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.14 and traded as low as GBX 243. Restore shares last traded at GBX 244.28, with a volume of 1,506,816 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Restore from GBX 425 to GBX 435 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restore presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 367.33.

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Restore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.98 million, a PE ratio of -51.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 251.14.

Restore (LON:RST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 22.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Restore had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restore plc will post 20.4953032 EPS for the current year.

Restore declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Restore Company Profile

We provide secure and sustainable business services for data, information, communications and assets. Restore plc leads the markets it serves. Supporting public and private sectors with critical services, income is highly predictable, recurring in nature and generates strong cashflows. We provide integrated information and data management, business digitisation, secure recycling of paper and technology assets, and commercial relocation solutions. The Group has over 75 sites providing national scale with local service.

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