Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.56 and last traded at $192.51, with a volume of 127605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.23.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RVMD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sushil Patel sold 5,580 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $1,048,984.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,111.44. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,366,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,749,870.77. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,497 shares of company stock worth $21,470,486. Insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company's stock worth $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 136,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 300,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 37,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 19.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 87.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company's stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

Further Reading

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