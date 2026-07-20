Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.3333.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Revolve Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE:RVLV opened at $24.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.84 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.05%.Revolve Group's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,610,194.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 119,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Revolve Group by 6,932.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company's stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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