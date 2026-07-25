Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVLV. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.33.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.84 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.05%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,923 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,610,194.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,241 shares of company stock worth $3,141,400. Insiders own 42.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 197.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 435,437 shares of the company's stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 288,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,795,000 after acquiring an additional 360,598 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,323,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 797,389 shares of the company's stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 42,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Revolve Group by 2,253.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company's stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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