Revolve Group (RVLV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $328.2760 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Revolve Group Stock Up 1.3%

RVLV stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $27.00 price target on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Revolve Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Revolve Group

Insider Transactions at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $50,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 49,882 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,425,128.74. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 83,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,119 over the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6,932.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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