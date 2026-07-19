Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.9167.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Revvity from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered Revvity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price objective on Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RVTY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Revvity by 5,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Revvity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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