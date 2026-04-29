REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 26069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised REX American Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REX

REX American Resources Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.61.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The energy company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Insider Activity at REX American Resources

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $90,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 259,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,776,684.80. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 59.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the energy company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company's stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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