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REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
REX American Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Technical breakout: REX crossed above its 200‑day moving average ($35.33), trading as high as $44.23 and last at $43.81, with a 50‑day average of $39.69.
  • Fundamentals & analyst action: The company reported EPS of $1.32 for the quarter versus $0.14 expected and was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from "hold (c+)" to "buy (b-)", with MarketBeat's consensus rating at "Buy".
  • Ownership and insider activity: The CFO sold 2,000 shares on April 2 but insiders still own 11.68% of the stock while institutional investors hold 88.12%.
  • Interested in REX American Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.33 and traded as high as $44.23. REX American Resources shares last traded at $43.8110, with a volume of 171,358 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded REX American Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on REX

REX American Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The energy company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $162.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Insider Transactions at REX American Resources

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $90,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 259,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,776,684.80. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,436,632 shares of the energy company's stock worth $74,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,152,938 shares of the energy company's stock worth $65,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,668 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $17,199,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $16,123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,427 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,305,000 after acquiring an additional 386,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company's stock.

About REX American Resources

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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