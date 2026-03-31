REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Trading Down 4.7% - Here's What Happened

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.3950. Approximately 173,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 194,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on REX. Wall Street Zen upgraded REX American Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REX American Resources presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REX

REX American Resources Trading Down 4.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.73.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The energy company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.18. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 12.75%.The company had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $162.00 million. Research analysts predict that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in REX American Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company's stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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