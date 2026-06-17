Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded to "Underweight" Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the company's current price.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.77.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 182.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,989 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 160,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,381 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 48,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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