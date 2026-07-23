Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.34, Zacks reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.380-2.430 EPS.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.96. 2,612,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,233. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 89,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 526,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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