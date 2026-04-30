Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

REXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.92.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $44.38. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice purchased 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $99,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $530,694.15. This represents a 23.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,336.31. This trade represents a 273.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $486,804 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,336,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,097,172,000 after buying an additional 667,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,906,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $428,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $446,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,905 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $326,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,887,918 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $159,836,000 after purchasing an additional 161,589 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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