Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.380-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get REXR alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Evercore upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE REXR traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $35.96. 2,612,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,233. The company's 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 724.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rexford Industrial Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rexford Industrial Realty wasn't on the list.

While Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here