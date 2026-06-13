Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REYN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products's payout ratio is 58.60%.

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $99,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,649.22. The trade was a 13.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 222,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 488.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,724 shares of the company's stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 104,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,811 shares of the company's stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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