Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 target price on Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.20.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of REYN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.70. 699,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,964. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. 55 North Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 29.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,064 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company's stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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