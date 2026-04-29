Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.8550, with a volume of 171705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.09%.Reynolds Consumer Products's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products's payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 4,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,087.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,537 shares in the company, valued at $832,649.22. This trade represents a 13.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,024 shares of the company's stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,459 shares of the company's stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 222,853 shares of the company's stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,724 shares of the company's stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 104,357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,811 shares of the company's stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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