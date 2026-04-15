Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading 8.3% Higher - Should You Buy?

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.8050. 4,374,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 22,862,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. iA Financial set a $14.00 target price on Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolve AI presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RZLV

Rezolve AI Stock Up 7.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolve AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Rezolve AI by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,232 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,934 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Rezolve AI by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 365,802 shares of the company's stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 175,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rezolve AI by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,726 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Rezolve AI by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 347,325 shares of the company's stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 196,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company's stock.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

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