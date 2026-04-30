Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) Short Interest Update

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,208,356 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 52,623,810 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,757,951 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 41.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Rezolve AI Stock Performance

Shares of RZLV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,236,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,608,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Rezolve AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Maurice Wagner acquired 812,956 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,251,824.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,785,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,140,468. This represents a 1.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 68.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolve AI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Rezolve AI by 26.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,148 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Rezolve AI by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,232 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,934 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Rezolve AI by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 365,802 shares of the company's stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 175,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rezolve AI by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,726 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. iA Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolve AI currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RZLV

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

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