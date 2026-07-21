RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as low as $12.84. RF Industries shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 197,904 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RFIL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RF Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of RF Industries from $11.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Trading Down 0.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 1.27.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,150 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 74,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,659 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RF Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,657 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,439 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 78,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in RF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company's stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Inc NASDAQ: RFIL is a manufacturer and supplier of connectivity products and solutions for the wireless, broadcast, cable television, data networking, defense and aerospace markets. The company specializes in both standard and custom coaxial and fiber-optic cable assemblies, connectors, adapters and test accessories designed to withstand demanding environmental conditions. Through its product portfolio, RF Industries supports applications ranging from RF signal transmission and satellite communications to industrial automation and instrumentation.

The company's offerings include premade and build-to-print coaxial cables and assemblies, field-installable connectors, power distribution components and calibration-grade test equipment.

Further Reading

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