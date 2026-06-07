RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.1333.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RH from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $183.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 713.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 87.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.31. RH has a 12 month low of $106.30 and a 12 month high of $257.00.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $842.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.48 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 567.82% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that RH will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH could see some speculative buying ahead of earnings after Schaeffer’s highlighted a possible breakout setup that may trigger short covering if momentum improves. RH Breakout Could Trigger Short Covering Rally

RH could see some speculative buying ahead of earnings after Schaeffer’s highlighted a possible breakout setup that may trigger short covering if momentum improves. Neutral Sentiment: RH confirmed it will release first-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on June 11 after the market close, keeping attention focused on management commentary and the shareholder letter for clues on demand trends and margins. RH to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on June 11, 2026

RH confirmed it will release first-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on June 11 after the market close, keeping attention focused on management commentary and the shareholder letter for clues on demand trends and margins. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been pressured by recent weakness in the broader market and by lingering concern after RH’s prior quarter missed consensus estimates, reinforcing investor caution heading into earnings. RH Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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