RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Up 10.1% - Time to Buy?

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.93 and last traded at $134.4410. Approximately 813,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,180,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.14.

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RH News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH’s revenue still increased year over year in the latest quarter, which suggests the business is growing despite the earnings miss.

RH’s revenue still increased year over year in the latest quarter, which suggests the business is growing despite the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Arhaus-related headlines are adding sector context, but they are not a direct RH-specific development.

Arhaus-related headlines are adding sector context, but they are not a direct RH-specific development. Negative Sentiment: RH missed consensus EPS and revenue estimates, a clear near-term negative that can weigh on the stock. Arhaus Stock Drops to 52-Week Low After Q1 Earnings

RH missed consensus EPS and revenue estimates, a clear near-term negative that can weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Weak comparable-sales trends and cautious guidance from a peer are likely reinforcing investor concerns about demand in the home/furnishings space. RH (RH) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered RH from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered RH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $175.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average of $164.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.89.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $842.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $873.48 million. RH had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 567.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,517,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,370,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 713.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in RH by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in RH by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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