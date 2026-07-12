Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Rhinebeck Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RBKB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $189.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,064 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company's stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: RBKB is the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Rhinebeck, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full range of banking services including personal checking and savings accounts, business deposit products, residential mortgage lending and consumer loans. Rhinebeck Bancorp leverages its local presence to provide tailored financial solutions and responsive customer service to individuals and small businesses throughout the Hudson Valley region.

The origins of Rhinebeck Bank trace back to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of service to Ulster, Dutchess and neighboring counties.

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