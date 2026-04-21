Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $163.4320 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.48. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 4.69%.The firm had revenue of $227.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $241.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Ribbon Communications Stock Up 2.1%

RBBN stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company's 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBBN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial downgraded Ribbon Communications from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Northland Securities set a $4.00 price target on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ribbon Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,537 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company's stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company's offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon's technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon's product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

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