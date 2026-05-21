Richard Mora Sells 700 Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $32,473.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $678,314.58. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $9.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.34. 18,257,556 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,342,232. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 431.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 52,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Enphase Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enphase Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.94.

Get Our Latest Report on ENPH

More Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Enphase Energy to $57 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing the bullish view that the stock still has room to run. Enphase Energy NASDAQ: ENPH Price Target Raised to $57.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Enphase Energy to $57 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing the bullish view that the stock still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Enphase published a technical white paper on GaN bi-directional switch technology, signaling progress toward next-generation distributed power electronics products that could improve performance and keep the company competitive. Enphase Energy Publishes Technical White Paper on GaN Technology for Next-Generation Distributed Power Electronics

Enphase published a technical white paper on GaN bi-directional switch technology, signaling progress toward next-generation distributed power electronics products that could improve performance and keep the company competitive. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted broader weakness in solar and clean-energy names as higher Treasury yields pressured growth stocks, which may have added volatility even as ENPH recovered. Sterling, Ameresco, and Enphase Shares Plummet, What You Need To Know

Some commentary noted broader weakness in solar and clean-energy names as higher Treasury yields pressured growth stocks, which may have added volatility even as ENPH recovered. Neutral Sentiment: Enphase’s recent rally has also been supported by general investor interest in solar technology stocks and favorable market buzz, though this is less directly tied to fundamentals.

Enphase’s recent rally has also been supported by general investor interest in solar technology stocks and favorable market buzz, though this is less directly tied to fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some recent articles continued to point to concerns over revenue declines and mixed operating trends, suggesting the business still faces fundamental headwinds despite the upbeat sentiment.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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