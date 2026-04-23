Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Ricoh logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ricoh hit a new 52-week low of $8.00, trading down about 12.9% on the day with only 184 shares changing hands.
  • The company reported a quarterly beat—EPS $0.25 versus $0.17 expected and revenue $4.21B versus $4.13B—and analysts forecast full-year EPS of 0.69.
  • Valuation and fundamentals show a market cap of $4.56B, a PE ratio of 10.67, low beta (0.37), and a conservative balance sheet (current ratio 1.46, debt/equity 0.25).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Ricoh Co. (OTCMKTS:RICOY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.0020 and last traded at $8.0020, with a volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.7004.

Ricoh Trading Down 12.9%

The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.50%.The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Ricoh Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based multinational technology firm specializing in imaging, document management, and digital services. The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacturing and support of office equipment such as multifunction printers, copiers and production printing systems, complemented by software solutions that streamline document workflows and enhance collaboration in the workplace.

Beyond its traditional hardware offerings, Ricoh has expanded into managed IT services and digital workplace consultancy, helping organizations transition to cloud-based environments and optimize information management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ricoh Right Now?

Before you consider Ricoh, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ricoh wasn't on the list.

While Ricoh currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
SMX Is Redefining a Multi-Billion Dollar Industry
SMX Is Redefining a Multi-Billion Dollar Industry
From Equiscreen (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines