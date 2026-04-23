Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Ricoh Co. (OTCMKTS:RICOY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.0020 and last traded at $8.0020, with a volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.7004.

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Ricoh Trading Down 12.9%

The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.50%.The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Ricoh Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based multinational technology firm specializing in imaging, document management, and digital services. The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacturing and support of office equipment such as multifunction printers, copiers and production printing systems, complemented by software solutions that streamline document workflows and enhance collaboration in the workplace.

Beyond its traditional hardware offerings, Ricoh has expanded into managed IT services and digital workplace consultancy, helping organizations transition to cloud-based environments and optimize information management.

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